Brenda (Perine) Wilson
1953 - 2020
Brenda Wilson, 67, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020.Brenda was born in Chardon, Ohio in 1953. She was the daughter of the late Hobert and Mary Perine. She spent her childhood in Ohio as the youngest of 10 children. She was preceded in death by 6 siblings; Edna (Pat) McCormick, Karen (Dick) Barstow, Charlene (Ronnie) Davis, Richard (Shirley) Perine, David (Georgie) Perine, Tommy Perine, and survived by Virginia (George) Balog, Maxine (Don) Gibson and Barb Harding.Brenda met her husband, Ronald Wilson in Tucson, Arizona where he was stationed in the USAF. Ronald and Brenda were married on September 11, 1984.Anyone that knew Brenda, knows that she was a strong Christian and had an extreme faith in our Lord and shared his love with everyone she met. She was selfless, always thinking of her family, a great mom who loved her children very much, and instilled the importance of family. She was a kind, caring, compassionate lady that was full of life. She had a contagious laugh and a beautiful smile. She loved spending time with family and friends, enjoyed quilting, and would never pass up a sale on shoes or purses. She never met a stranger because she was full of questions and was friendly to all. She loved her dogs and accepted any stray cat that came to visit.She leaves behind her husband of 36 years, her two children, David (Cathy) Parker of Ohio, Andrea (Todd) Myers of Wisconsin; 5 grandchildren, James (Nikki) Parker, Brandy (Tom) Parker, David Parker, Jeremy Myers and Haley Myers; 4 great grandchildren, Brea Parker, Abel Parker, Blake Rosipko and Vincent Rosipko.Celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maus Funeral Home - Attica - Attica
704 Council Street
Attica, IN 47918
(765) 764-4418
Memories & Condolences
November 13, 2020
Grandma was always so sweet and kind. I will miss the casual “do you like this purse” text. I’m so glad I had such a sweet, loving grandmother and I’m grateful to have had the time I had with her. Love always, Haley
Haley Myers
Grandchild
November 13, 2020
A truly wonderful aunt. I will always remember visiting in Charden, walking up to the square to go and get candy in the old store. We were only 3 yrs apart in age but, she was still aunt Brenda. I will miss her. God Bless you all. Tj
Tj McCormick
Family
November 13, 2020
Brenda was one of my best friends, I talked to her 2 or 3 times every day. I am going to MISS her so much. And I LOVE her very, very much. She’s was my little sister. She will be in my heart always. Your Loving Sister, Barb
Barbara Harding
Sister
November 13, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Billye Mccarta
Friend
