Brenda Wilson, 67, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020.Brenda was born in Chardon, Ohio in 1953. She was the daughter of the late Hobert and Mary Perine. She spent her childhood in Ohio as the youngest of 10 children. She was preceded in death by 6 siblings; Edna (Pat) McCormick, Karen (Dick) Barstow, Charlene (Ronnie) Davis, Richard (Shirley) Perine, David (Georgie) Perine, Tommy Perine, and survived by Virginia (George) Balog, Maxine (Don) Gibson and Barb Harding.Brenda met her husband, Ronald Wilson in Tucson, Arizona where he was stationed in the USAF. Ronald and Brenda were married on September 11, 1984.Anyone that knew Brenda, knows that she was a strong Christian and had an extreme faith in our Lord and shared his love with everyone she met. She was selfless, always thinking of her family, a great mom who loved her children very much, and instilled the importance of family. She was a kind, caring, compassionate lady that was full of life. She had a contagious laugh and a beautiful smile. She loved spending time with family and friends, enjoyed quilting, and would never pass up a sale on shoes or purses. She never met a stranger because she was full of questions and was friendly to all. She loved her dogs and accepted any stray cat that came to visit.She leaves behind her husband of 36 years, her two children, David (Cathy) Parker of Ohio, Andrea (Todd) Myers of Wisconsin; 5 grandchildren, James (Nikki) Parker, Brandy (Tom) Parker, David Parker, Jeremy Myers and Haley Myers; 4 great grandchildren, Brea Parker, Abel Parker, Blake Rosipko and Vincent Rosipko.Celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date.



