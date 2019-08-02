|
Memorial Mass for Brendan J. “Boh” Vana, 76, of Willoughby, will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Church, 37940 Euclid Ave., Willoughby.Mr. Vana passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Hospice House of the Western Reserve in Cleveland, surrounded by his family and friends.Brendan was born Sept. 1, 1942, in Cleveland Heights and had been a resident of Lake County for more than 30 years.He loved his trips to Myrtle Beach with his family and friends, baseball, golf, Pinochle, crossword puzzles and trivia with friends.Brendan was the loving father of Kelly (Jeff) Corrigan of Strongsville and Ryan (Kristin) Vana of Columbus; cherished grandfather of Brendan, Nathan, Allyson, Madelyn, Parker and Harlow; brother of Janet Rummel and Jeff Vana; uncle of Kathleen, Deirdre, Hilary, Heidi, Eric and Jamie; and dear friend of many, especially Dennis and Monica Williams, Bob “Duff” and Andi Duffner, Bill and Pat Homan and Terry Herman.He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Ellen (nee Coyne) Vana; and parents, James and Kathleen (nee Curtin) Vana.Family will host a Celebration of Life in honor of Brendan from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Beal’s Pickles and Pints, 36200 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township.Contributions are suggested to at .Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor.To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or Participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 4, 2019