Funeral Mass for Brian B. Erdelac, 90, of Mentor, will be 12 Noon Wednesday at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Rd., Mentor. Fr. Tom Johns will be officiating. (Family and friends to meet at church.) Mr. Erdelac passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at Salida Woods Assisted Living Center in Mentor. Born October 20, 1928, in Yugoslavia, he had been a Lake County resident for three years, previously living in Euclid before moving to Mentor. Brian was a former member of Ss. Robert and William Catholic Parish in Euclid, Palmer-Roberts American Legion Post 214 in Willoughby, and the Lion’s Club. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean War and a recipient of the Bronze Star. Brian was an avid golfer, bowler, and a family man, whose family was always his first priority. Mr. Erdelac was an aerospace engineer with TransAmerica. Brian was the loving father of Perry (Beverly) Erdelac of Tarpon Springs, Fla., and Chris (Jennifer) Erdelac of Strongsville; cherished grandfather of Emily, Mark, Sister Marie Celing, I.M.H., Elizabeth, and David; great-grandfather of Timothy Probst; brother of Anne (Dennis) Herman; father-in-law of Daniel Kelly; and uncle of many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Janet (nee Dobranic) Erdelac (2005); children, David Erdelac and Jeanette Kelly; and parents, Branko and Anne (nee Spehar) Erdelac. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 Noon Wednesday at St. John Vianney Church prior to the Mass. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers, or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on July 16, 2019