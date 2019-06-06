|
|
Brian Chumita was born on New Year’s Eve of 1964 to Emil “Chum,” also deceased, and Bea Chumita in Youngstown, Ohio. He was the youngest of four children, including Mark, Cheryl, and Marlene Chumita (Hanson). The family soon moved to Mentor, Ohio. Brian graduated from Mentor High School in 1982, and in October of that same year, he joined the United States Navy. He studied electricity and traveled the world. The USS Iowa took him to Scotland, Ireland, Iceland, and Greenland among his adventures. When he came home, he raced motorcycles, collected eagles, and built model trains while building bonds with his niece, Amanda, and nephew, Danny. In 1990, he began dating his sister’s best friend, Babette Dryer “Boo,” and before he knew it, he had a family with her young daughter, Sunny Farinacci. In 1993, the little family welcomed Cayne Chumita. The Chumita family continued to grow with the birth of his niece, Nicole, and nephew, Timothy. In 1994, the four of them solidified their family with a wedding in Chesterland, Ohio, and a week long drive across the country to start their lives in Idaho. Brian became an avid outdoorsman and killed a prized Elk his first winter in the mountains. He also ran a successful drywall business called Dusty Trail Drywall.He enjoyed making his wife’s family his own. This included her brother, Frank, sisters, Jody and Sandy, and two beautiful nephews, Dakota and River. In 1999, the family came back to Ohio and bought a home in Painesville. Brian gutted the inside with his “brother,” Lee Hanson, right away and customized it with drywall art. He was a problem solver and an innovator. His drywall was called legendary by his former boss and hunting buddy, Mike Payne. His creativity flourished when he started his own business called River Run Drywall subcontracting through Payne and Payne. He was always around to lend a hand to anyone in need of muscle. He was a loving and supportive uncle to Jaime Wheeler after her birth in 2004. He loved being a great uncle to Landon, Kyla, Luke, and Isaac. On Saturday nights, you could find him having a bonfire and playing rock music just a little too loud. The family made a life filled with laughter and parties. Brian built and maintained a beautiful garden and canned his signature salsa, pickles, and pasta sauce. In 2014, he was preceded in death by his wife, Boo. In 2018, Brian welcomed his first grandchild, Luna Babette Fatica. They made each other laugh and watched the wind in the trees at the end of Grove Avenue. He took pride in keeping his lawn looking like a park. Brian was always the comic relief. He was exciting, spontaneous, sometimes reckless, and always funny. His face became a smile so easily, but life is hard. If his family could tell him one last thing, it would be to go fishing, kill a deer, get some fresh air, and please seek help at 1-800-273-8255. Brian’s family will be greeting his friends and colleagues on Saturday, June 8th from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor. A funeral service in memory of Brian will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. A private after party will follow. In lieu of flowers, his children are asking for donations that will help them drive across the country to take Brian to the mountains one last time. Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on June 7, 2019