Brian James Sebrasky Obituary
Brian James Sebrasky, 41, of Austin, Texas, passed away February 26, 2019 in Austin, Texas.Born February 26, 1978, in Mayfield Heights, he had been a resident of Austin, Texas, previously living in Willowick. Brian graduated, in 1996, from Eastlake North High School.He enjoyed bowling and liked playing and betting on football.He is the beloved son of James A. (Judy) Sebrasky and Charlene D. Madry (Robert Hastings); cherished brother of Kelly D. Lunato, Timothy C. Lunato, and Sarah J. Sebrasky; loving uncle of Richard Szabo; also survived by aunts, uncles, and cousins.Family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, with a Celebration of Life service to be held at 3 p.m. Burial will be private.To leave condolences for the family, send flowers, or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit:www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 8, 2019
