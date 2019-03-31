Home

Brian Lee Aplis

Brian Lee Aplis Obituary
Memorial services for Brian Lee Aplis, 54, of Eastlake, will be at 7 PM on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. The Rev. Charles Behrens of Hospice of the Western Reserve will officiate at the service.The family will receive friends from 4-7 PM on Thursday, prior to the service.Brian passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019. Born November 3, 1964 in Cleveland, he was a lifelong Lake County resident.Brian enjoyed golfing, was a semi-professional soccer player and loved being by the lake. He will be remembered as a jack-of-all-trades, a loving and caring son, husband, father and uncle. He was the owner of Brian’s Brake and Muffler Shop in Willoughby. He was the former owner of the Meineke muffler franchise in Mentor and was previously employed at PCC Airfoils in Mentor for 20 years.Survivors are his wife, Toni (Cipriano); children, Alicia (fiancé, Joe), Adriana (fiancé, John) and Nicolas Aplis; mother, Diane Payak; step-sister, Terri Hirling; sister-in-law, Linda Aplis; niece, Barbara (Justin) Seredich and their daughter, Saige and nephews, Joshua and Patrick Aplis. He also leaves his brothers and sisters-in-law, Sandy (Dave) Weekley, Mike (Robin) Cipriano, Frank Cipriano and Diane (Jeff) Smith; his former wife, Santina (Ignazzitto) Aplis and their families.He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Aplis; step-father, John Payak, uncle, Rich Davis and in-laws, Tony and Chris Cipriano.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
