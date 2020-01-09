News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
29550 Euclid Ave.
Wickliffe, OH 44092
440-943-2466
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
29550 Euclid Ave.
Wickliffe, OH 44092
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
4:30 PM
Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
29550 Euclid Ave.
Wickliffe, OH 44092
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Kubik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian M. Kubik


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian M. Kubik Obituary
Brian M. Kubik, age 59, of Wickliffe, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He was born on November 30, 1960 in Euclid, OH. Brian struggled most of his life with complications from childhood diabetes. His family, friends and anyone who met him were overwhelmed by his courage, perseverance and strong will. Brian loved listening to classic rock, had a passion for classic cars and enjoyed watching them be restored and owned a 1967 Ford Mustang. Brian is survived by his sisters, Diane Barner, Linda (Mike) Gourley; and brothers, Mark (Anne) and Glenn (Janet); niece, Kellie (Tony) Karovich; and nephews, Brandon (Lisa) Walukas, Chad Gourley; and great uncle to Van and Kolt Karovich. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Helen (nee Czano). The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home, 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. where a funeral service will be held at 4:30 p.m. To leave condolences for the family and order flowers, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
Download Now