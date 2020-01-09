|
|
Brian M. Kubik, age 59, of Wickliffe, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He was born on November 30, 1960 in Euclid, OH. Brian struggled most of his life with complications from childhood diabetes. His family, friends and anyone who met him were overwhelmed by his courage, perseverance and strong will. Brian loved listening to classic rock, had a passion for classic cars and enjoyed watching them be restored and owned a 1967 Ford Mustang. Brian is survived by his sisters, Diane Barner, Linda (Mike) Gourley; and brothers, Mark (Anne) and Glenn (Janet); niece, Kellie (Tony) Karovich; and nephews, Brandon (Lisa) Walukas, Chad Gourley; and great uncle to Van and Kolt Karovich. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Helen (nee Czano). The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home, 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. where a funeral service will be held at 4:30 p.m. To leave condolences for the family and order flowers, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 10, 2020