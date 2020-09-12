1/1
Brian Swartz
Brian Swartz, age 45 of Madison, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. He was born on August 17, 1975, in Willoughby, OH, to Peggy (Lee) Swartz and Martin Gregory Swartz. He married Cara Renee Stanfield on May 1, 2019 in Madison. Brian attended The City Church in Ashtabula. He enjoyed art, music and playing his guitar. He is survived by his wife, Cara Swartz; children, Alyssa (Louis) Tischer, Alexandra, Ariana, Aubrey, August and Austin Swartz, Ashleigh, Olivia, Hanna, Taylor, Chase and Summer Stanfield; parents, Martin and Peggy Swartz; grandchildren, Zandar, Charlie, Nick, and Trinity. Brian was preceded in death by his brother, Alan M. Swartz in 2014.Friends will be received from 4-7 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River St. Madison, OH. Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Geneva with Pastor Tony Boyd officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brian’s children. Those in attendance are strongly encouraged to follow current pandemic guidelines for Covid-19, wear masks, and practice social distancing. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com


Published in News-Herald from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Behm Family Funeral Home
26 River Street
Madison, OH 44057
(440) 428-4401
