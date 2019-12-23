|
|
Brian T. Frate, age 47, of Concord Twp., passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on December 22, 2019 after a courageous battle against cancer. He was born on June 12, 1972 and resided in Mentor. He was a cherished and loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and dear friend. His sense of humor has left lasting impressions on all the lives he touched, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He graduated from Mentor HS in 1990, then went on to graduate with a Bachelors from Mount Union College. Brian proudly dedicated 24 years to AT&T as an Area Manager of Network Services. Above all, his great joy and source of great pride was his family. Brian is survived by his wife of 15 years, Kristina Frate (Kaufman); daughters, Sophia and Paige; mother, Mary Jean (Joe) Bradac (Lampe); father, Thomas (Susan) Frate; siblings, Susan Frate, Angela (Matt) Muzic and Anthony Frate; mother-in-law, Mary Lou Kaufman; and father-in-law, Mel Kaufman; brother-in-law, Cory Pearson; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by grandparents. Visitation will be on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10 a.m. also at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 26, 2019