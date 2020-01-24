|
Brooke A. Jacobs, 23, of Concord Twp., died January 18, 2020 at her home. She was born November 27, 1996 in Painesville. Brooke was a loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and friend who loved animals, especially her dog, Joey. She enjoyed astrology, crystals, watercolor paintings, classic horror movies, decorating, nature, clouds, space, photography, writing, music and fashion. Survivors include her parents, Tracy (Aaron DVM) Horch; father, Keith (Betty) Jacobs; sister, Kelly (Derrick Bowersock) Jacobs; half-sister, Sara Jacobs; her Nana, Nancy Crook; step-siblings, Jordan and Colin Horch; grandparents, Don and Wanda Jacobs; her Aunt Tam and Uncle Greg Kmetz; her beloved dog, Joey; and many other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bonnie and Thomas Gilles; and her uncle, Scott Gilles. Private family services were held in memory of Brooke. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Brooke, memorial contributions may be made to Ravenwood Health, 12557 Ravenwood Dr., Chardon, OH 44024 or to the Lake Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Blvd., Bldg. E, Mentor, OH 44060. Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 26, 2020