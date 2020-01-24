Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Resources
More Obituaries for Brooke Jacobs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brooke A. Jacobs


1996 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brooke A. Jacobs Obituary
Brooke A. Jacobs, 23, of Concord Twp., died January 18, 2020 at her home. She was born November 27, 1996 in Painesville. Brooke was a loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and friend who loved animals, especially her dog, Joey. She enjoyed astrology, crystals, watercolor paintings, classic horror movies, decorating, nature, clouds, space, photography, writing, music and fashion. Survivors include her parents, Tracy (Aaron DVM) Horch; father, Keith (Betty) Jacobs; sister, Kelly (Derrick Bowersock) Jacobs; half-sister, Sara Jacobs; her Nana, Nancy Crook; step-siblings, Jordan and Colin Horch; grandparents, Don and Wanda Jacobs; her Aunt Tam and Uncle Greg Kmetz; her beloved dog, Joey; and many other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bonnie and Thomas Gilles; and her uncle, Scott Gilles. Private family services were held in memory of Brooke. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Brooke, memorial contributions may be made to Ravenwood Health, 12557 Ravenwood Dr., Chardon, OH 44024 or to the Lake Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Blvd., Bldg. E, Mentor, OH 44060. Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brooke's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -