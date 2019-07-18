News-Herald Obituaries
Brooke A. Scott


1977 - 2019
Brooke A. Scott Obituary
Brooke A. Scott, age 42, of Mentor, passed away peacefully July 13, 2019 at Hospice of the Western Reserve. She was born in Euclid, on May 3, 1977. She was a proud and loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and dear friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. For the past two years Brooke fought a valiant battle against cancer while sustaining her spirit until her passing. Brooke is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 22 years, Paul Scott; children, Kirby Jane Scott and Thomas Elmer Scott; father, Robert (Claudia Euse) Beutel; mother, Alice Kettunen; sister, Brittany (Sara Leffler) Beutel. Visitation will be on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Memorial Service will be held at 6 p.m. also at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in care of the family.
Published in News-Herald on July 19, 2019
