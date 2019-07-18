|
|
Brooke A. Scott, age 42, of Mentor, passed away peacefully July 13, 2019 at Hospice of the Western Reserve. She was born in Euclid, on May 3, 1977. She was a proud and loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and dear friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. For the past two years Brooke fought a valiant battle against cancer while sustaining her spirit until her passing. Brooke is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 22 years, Paul Scott; children, Kirby Jane Scott and Thomas Elmer Scott; father, Robert (Claudia Euse) Beutel; mother, Alice Kettunen; sister, Brittany (Sara Leffler) Beutel. Visitation will be on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Memorial Service will be held at 6 p.m. also at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in care of the family.
Published in News-Herald on July 19, 2019