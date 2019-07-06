|
|
Funeral Services for Bruce J. Manning, age 76, of Stow and formerly of Wickliffe, will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday July 11, 2019 at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery 10175 Rawiga Rd., Seville, OH. Mr. Manning passed away June 29, 2019 and was born on January 17, 1943.Bruce was a realtor in Lake County for 20 years. He enjoyed playing golf and gambling.Bruce was the dearest father of Jennifer (Rusty) Boyer and stepfather of Timothy Horvath and Kevin Horvath; devoted grandfather of Kalee Kless and step-grandfather of Nick Horvath; dear brother of Martin (Claude) and Rena (Roger) Hatala.He was preceded in death by his parents Martin and Winona (nee Ruthenberg).Arrangements by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home of Wickliffe (440) 943-2466.To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com
Published in The News-Herald on July 7, 2019