Bruce Krajewski, age 75, of Eastlake, passed away September 9, 2020. He was born in Cleveland, on May 2, 1945, to the late Sigmund and Estelle Krajewski. He was a proud and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Over the years, Bruce worked hard to provide for his family and cherished the many memories that he built along the way. He was always present for sporting events, rooting for his family, something he deeply treasured. Bruce was a storyteller with an unforgettable laugh and joyful heart who brought us so many smiles. Bruce had a willingness to help others that brought him many wonderful friendships over the years. A tremendous loss is felt by all of those who were blessed to know him. Above all, his greatest joy was his family. Bruce is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Pat Krajewski; children, Sandi (Matt Bochnik) Krajewski-Bochnik, Bruce "Steve" (Brittany) Krajewski; grandchildren, Sierra Cook, Audra Krajewski, and Paxton Krajewski. Bruce also leaves behind a host of beloved nephews, nieces, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dale Krajewski; and dog, Bailey. Visitation will be on Friday, September 11, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Monreal Srnick Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Casual Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 10 a.m. also at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Bruce can be made to the American Heart Association
(heart.org
).