Bruce L. Motter, DDS, age 83, beloved husband for 61 years of Mary Ann E. (nee Bohlke); loving father of Sally Rauch (husband Michael), Denise McDonald (husband Thomas), Bruce W. (wife Emily), Christa Holzer (husband Paul), and Erin; devoted grandfather of Jeff, Michael, Christian, Gabriel, Hannah, Heidi, Bastian, Andrew, Brooklyn, and Caleb; and great-grandfather of Laine; cherished son of the late Walter N. and Onnalee M. (nee Aldinger); dearest brother of Jeanne Whitmer (husband Kenneth, deceased) and Karen Kish (husband Steve); dear uncle and great-uncle of many. Dr. Motter was born in Cleveland on August 6, 1936, and passed away on July 14, 2020. He was a resident of Gates Mills for the past 54 years. Bruce graduated from Shaw High School in 1954, and went on to receive his Doctorate of Dental Surgery (DDS) from Case Western Reserve University. He served as a dentist for 50 years and taught dentistry for 11 years at Case Western University. His hobbies included fishing, being outdoors, and making homemade maple syrup. He enjoyed listening to the Cleveland Orchestra, traveling to the Outer Banks in North Carolina, and watching the Browns, Indians, and Cavaliers. Those who knew him describe Bruce as social, gentle, loving, generous, and spiritual. He was devoted to his family, as well as to his walk with God at his Church, Calvary Assembly of God, where he has left a lasting imprint on the hearts and lives of many with his teachings and his singing. Dr. Motter will be missed by many. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Bruce to Calvary Assembly of God, 28870 Chardon Road, Willoughby Hills, OH 44092. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Bruce at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Saturday 1 to 4 p.m. (Masks required, and social distancing will be observed.) Private burial at Gates Mills North Cemetery. Online obituary and guestbook at:www.DeJohnCares.com.