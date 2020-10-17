1/1
Bruno Lesica
{ "" }
Mass of Christian Burial for Bruno Lesica, age 84, of Wickliffe, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church 15519 Holmes Ave., Cleveland (Family and Friends Please Meet at Church). Mr. Lesica passed away October 14, 2020 and was born on February 10, 1936 in Dobrovo, Slovenia.Bruno worked for Parker Hanifin for 29 years, retiring in 1991 and loved the Cleveland Indians.Bruno was the dearest stepfather of Tina Cook (John) Slivka, Charles (Patti) Britton and Gina (Doug) Martin; dearest stepfather-in-law of Dan Sulecki; devoted grandfather to many wonderful grandchildren and great grandchildren; dear brother of Izidor; dear brother-in-law of Mihela; dear uncle of Lucy (Joe) Colo, Irene (David) Druzina, Debbie (Michael) Keresztesy and many great nieces and great nephews; special thanks to Dr. DeTore, Nurses Kim, Mike and Sergei of Hospice of Ohio Living and Pam, Jewel and Jennifer of Home Instead Providers.He was preceded in death by his beloved wife June G. Britton Lesica (nee Murton); stepdaughter June Sulecki; brothers Evarist, Rudy, Jože, Gilio, Severin, Miro, Mario and sister Bruna;The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. (Masks Required with Social Distancing and Occupancy Limits). Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp.To leave condolences for the family and order flowers, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
