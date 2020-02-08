Home

Bruno Maniglia, age 76, of Wickliffe, passed away on February 7, 2020. He was the dear husband of Rosemary, father of Joanna C. Maniglia, Carolyn Safenovitz (Scott), step-grandfather of Camryn Safenovitz, and brother of Francesco Maniglia.Preceding Bruno in death are his siblings: Lina Scimemi, Antonio and Giuseppe Maniglia, and parents, Giulio and Giuseppa Maniglia.He was born in Tunisia on October 23, 1943, and moved to the United States with his parents at the age of 16. He became a naturalized American citizen and served his country in the United States Army.Bruno worked for the former Qua Buick as an auto technician, MC Sign Company, and Agile Sign & Lighting Maintenance. He volunteered, along with his wife, as a driver for Meals on Wheels, was a member of Knights of Columbus Wickliffe Council 5405, and was an active parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. He always looked to help his neighbors and friends, was an avid Cleveland sports fan, and most of all, he loved to be at home with his family.Friends will be received on Tuesday, February 11, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Brickman Brothers Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Avenue, Willoughby, OH 44094.A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, February 12, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Avenue, Wickliffe, OH 44092. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Painesville Township.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lake County Council on Aging, Meals on Wheels, 8520 East Avenue, Mentor, OH 44060.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 9, 2020
