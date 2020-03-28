Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Resources
More Obituaries for Bryan Flanigan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryan E. Flanigan Sr.


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bryan E. Flanigan Sr. Obituary
Bryan E. Flanigan Sr., age 73 of Concord, OH, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at Tri-Point Medical Center, Concord. He was born on August 4, 1946, in Cleveland, OH.Bryan was a dedicated father, husband, friend, and a leader to local organizations. Bryan really enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. His ability to tell stories, connect with people and his amazing positivity on life will greatly be missed.Mr. Flanigan was retired Director of Sales for Euclid/Hitachi and Terex. He also served as Gyro International’s 2nd International Vice President. He was the past president of the Painesville Gyro club. He was constantly involved in local politics and HOA initiatives, along with his passion for developing strong relationships with local leaders, neighbors, and community members.Bryan is survived by his wife of 51 years: Sandy Flanigan; children: Dawn (Tammy) Flanigan-Bryson, Bryan E. (Fiancée’: Theresa Kristofeck) Flanigan Jr, Tom (Jodi) Flanigan and Brent (Veronica) Flanigan; grandchildren: Chandler Bryson, Evelynn, and Charlotte Flanigan; brothers: Ron (Cindy) Flanigan and Dale (Joyce) Flanigan; sister in law: Pauline Flanigan and many nieces and nephews.Preceding Bryan in death are his parents; Charles W. and Marian Flanigan and brother: Chuck Flanigan.With the current COVID-19 public gathering restrictions, a private family service is being held at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.Private family interment will be in Brooklyn Heights Cemetery, Brooklyn Heights, OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mr. Flanigan’s memory to a Go Fund Me link to help with the services: https://www.gofundme.com/f/bryan-flanigan utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheetOffer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bryan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -