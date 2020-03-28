|
|
Bryan E. Flanigan Sr., age 73 of Concord, OH, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at Tri-Point Medical Center, Concord. He was born on August 4, 1946, in Cleveland, OH.Bryan was a dedicated father, husband, friend, and a leader to local organizations. Bryan really enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. His ability to tell stories, connect with people and his amazing positivity on life will greatly be missed.Mr. Flanigan was retired Director of Sales for Euclid/Hitachi and Terex. He also served as Gyro International’s 2nd International Vice President. He was the past president of the Painesville Gyro club. He was constantly involved in local politics and HOA initiatives, along with his passion for developing strong relationships with local leaders, neighbors, and community members.Bryan is survived by his wife of 51 years: Sandy Flanigan; children: Dawn (Tammy) Flanigan-Bryson, Bryan E. (Fiancée’: Theresa Kristofeck) Flanigan Jr, Tom (Jodi) Flanigan and Brent (Veronica) Flanigan; grandchildren: Chandler Bryson, Evelynn, and Charlotte Flanigan; brothers: Ron (Cindy) Flanigan and Dale (Joyce) Flanigan; sister in law: Pauline Flanigan and many nieces and nephews.Preceding Bryan in death are his parents; Charles W. and Marian Flanigan and brother: Chuck Flanigan.With the current COVID-19 public gathering restrictions, a private family service is being held at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.Private family interment will be in Brooklyn Heights Cemetery, Brooklyn Heights, OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mr. Flanigan’s memory to a Go Fund Me link to help with the services: https://www.gofundme.com/f/bryan-flanigan utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheetOffer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 29, 2020