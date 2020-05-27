Bryan G. Gregory, Sr., 82, of Fairport Harbor, formerly of Eastlake, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at Tri-Point Medical Center in Concord Township.Born March 4, 1938 in Richwood, WV, he was a longtime Eastlake resident before moving to Fairport Harbor in 2010.He was a member of WESLACO Sportsman’s Club in Hambden Township and the Amateur Trap shooters Association. He was also an avid bowler and a member of Laborers Union Local 310.Mr. Gregory was employed as a firefighter for the City of Eastlake, retiring in 1989 after 17 years of service. He was also the owner of the former Eastlake Shell Gas Station which was on the corner of East 337th and Vine Street in Eastlake.Bryan suffered a stroke in 2004 and was lovingly cared for by his wife at home for the last 16 years. Family was everything to him. Survivors are his wife of 63 years, Virginia (Jenkins) Gregory; children, Bryan G. (Jennifer) Gregory, Jr. and Debby Spence; grandchildren, Nichole (Eric) Vanjo, Mark Spence, Marissa, Alyssa and Elizabeth Bryant and great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Chloe Vanjo and brothers, Jack, Arlen and Neil Gregory. He also leaves many nieces and nephews and their families.He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Luster (Riffle) Gregory; brother, Darrel Gregory and son-in-law, Don Spence.Graveside services and interment will be at 9 AM on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Mentor Cemetery, 6881 Hopkins Road, Mentor. Please meet in Section 33. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.