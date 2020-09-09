1/
Bud Balsom, 69, of Concord Twp., died September 5, 2020, at his home. He was born March 30, 1951, in Buffalo, New York. Bud played an instrumental role during his nearly 15 years with Cleveland Construction Inc. Most recently, serving as CEO of Telling Industries and Vice President of Development at Small Brothers LLC. His hobbies were working out, swimming, snorkeling, boating, and reading, but most of all, he enjoyed golfing with his friends. Bud also loved laying poolside, talking with friends, going to Zac Brown Band concerts, and traveling, especially to his dream vacation spot in Italy last year. As the family celebrates a life well lived, remember that Bud was a great man, a wonderful husband, an amazing father and one of the best friends a person could ever have. He will be tremendously missed. Survivors include his wife, Sue Balsom; children, Nicole Balsom, and Derrick (Lisa) Balsom; and many loving friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Moe and Marge Balsom. The family will receive friends to celebrate Bud’s life from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at the Quail Hollow Country Club, 11295 Quail Hollow Dr., Concord Twp., OH 44077. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to American Cancer Society, 10501 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44106. Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.


Published in News-Herald from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
