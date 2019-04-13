Bud C. Wolfe, Jr. age 65, of Madison, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital. He was born August 20, 1953 in Painesville.He married Charmin L. Burns in Thompson on June 23, 1973. Bud was a 1971 graduate of Ledgemont High School and earned an Associate's degree in Criminal Justice from Lakeland Community College and a Bachelor of Science from Lake Erie College. Bud worked as a dispatcher for Madison Township Police and was Head of security for Lake County Memorial Hospital, Lake Erie College and Ursuline College. After retirement, he obtained his insurance license and worked for Progressive Insurance as well as State Farm. In his spare time, he enjoyed o-scale model trains and was an avid Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns fan.Bud is survived by his wife of 45 years, Charmin; son, Chris (Amanda) of the US Navy, stationed at San Diego, CA and Dan of Madison. He is also survived by his father, George T. Geis, sisters: Bonnie (Rick) Baker, Bobbie Geis, Beth (Brian) West and Michelle Hayes; sister in law, Shawn (Tim) Buterbaugh and several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol (Ede) Geis; infant brother, Christopher; and his in-laws, Blaine and Janet Burns.Family will receive friends Tuesday, April 16, 2019, from 5-8pm at Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday April 17, 2019 at 11:00 am in the funeral home with Pastor Jason V. West (nephew) officiating. Final resting place will be Maple Grove Cemetery in Thompson.Online obituary and guest book at www.behmfuneral.com. Published in News-Herald on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary