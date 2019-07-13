|
Bunny passed on July 9, 2019 after a short battle with cancer, but she valiantly kicked butt over her Multiple Sclerosis for a long time on her own terms.She was born April 04, 1947 in Cleveland to Rudolf and Mary Fandrich. She was a long time resident of Mentor with the love of her life, husband John. For 55 years Bunny and John were married with children. Together they raised three daughters and a whole bunch of dogs! She loved and cherished her grandchildren and all of the dogs that came into her life. Bunny was a great cook and baker but she was even better at eating other people’s creations. As a family we are confident that she will be at the Rainbow Bridge taking care of all the animals that have been lost and of course sharing her nom-noms with them. There is a good chance she will con her big brother Mickey into playing scrabble with her.Bunny is survived by her husband, John; children: Justine, Jennifer, and Jayme; grandchildren Steve “Hoss” (fiancé Gina) and Jessica; her beloved rescue Rottie Rubi; grand puppies Chase, Greta, Scarlett, Kluber, and Kalani; sisters: Patricia Dear, Carolyn Fandrich, Gail Fandrich and many beloved nephews and nieces.She was preceded in death by her parents, Rudolf and Mary; brothers, William “Mickey” and Rudolf Jr. Fandrich; nephew, Douglas Dear and niece Karen Fandrich.Bunny did not want a traditional send off, so we will be having a celebration of life to include great food and Bahama mama’s at a later date.If you would like to do something in her honor please consider donating to an animal shelter or any rescue of your choice.
Published in News-Herald on July 14, 2019