Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
1949 - 2020
Burton Abel Obituary
Burton Eugene Abel, age 70 of Painesville, died on February 7, 2020 at David Simpson Hospice House in Cleveland. He was born on November 24, 1949 in Ashland, PA to the late Dale and Helen (Cleavenger) Abel and was raised in Belmont County, Ohio. He was a 1968 graduate of New Athens Franklin High School and was a mine maintenance supervisor at Morton Salt.Burton was Past Master of Scio Lodge #587 F&A.M., member of Commandery Knights Templar #51, received his 32nd Degree Mason of Scottish Rite of Valley of Steubenville, and Worthy Patron of Scio Eastern Star. Burton was a kind and friendly neighbor, and loved his kids. He rode his motorcycle across 44 states while in the Goldwing Road Riders Association.Survivors include his wife, Mary Ellen; children: Stephanie Abel, Russell Abel, and Matthew (Donna) Bowers; grandchildren: Jessica King, Alexandria Bowers; great grandchildren: Timothy King and Prudence King; sister, Dixie Lee Abel; aunt, Shirley Fox; and many nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 5-7 PM followed by a Masonic Service and Eastern Star Service at 7:00 PM at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave., Painesville, Ohio 44077. A funeral service will be on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 11:00AM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Western Reserve Memorial Garden, Chesterland.The family would like to thank Hospice of the Western Reserve and his caretaker Laverne for the care they extended to him and the family.Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44197-9935.Online condolences, directions and to order flowers visit www.johnsonfuneralservices.net
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 9, 2020
