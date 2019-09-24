Home

Byrl C. Boles, 88, of Mentor, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at his residence. Born Nov. 23, 1930, in Charleston, W.Va., he had been a resident of Lake County for the past 54 years. Byrl was a member of Willo-Lake Church of the Nazarene in Eastlake. At church, he loved helping with the children in the Daycare program and served as a greeter. He was always the first person to arrive at church, “Anchor for Sundays.” Byrl was also a member of the Mentor Senior Center and enjoyed shooting pool at the center. He was the loving father of Charles R. Barnes; cherished grandfather of Roger Scott (Diana) Barnes, Debi Miklos, Reanen (Patrick) Maxwell and Jennifer Howdeshell; great-grandfather of Jessica (Matthias) Munch, Amanda (Matthew) Meredith, Nick Surian, Anthony Miklos (fianceé, Brittany Averson), Emily Plesko, Charlotte Maxwell, Annie Maxwell, and Finley Maxwell; great-great-grandfather of Haylee, Hannah, Lenny, Lena, Anthony Jr., and Bennett; father-in-law of Elaine Barnes; and brother of Maxine Higgenbotham, Uncle Kenny Higgenbotham, and Steve Higgenbotham. Byrl was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lena M. (nee Spurlock) Boles in 2005; son, Roger L. Barnes; grandson, Roger L. Lahodney; and parents, Elzie and Judy (nee Ewing) Boles. Family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Willo-Lake Church of the Nazarene, 34950 Lakeshore Blvd., Eastlake, with a Memorial Service to be held at 4 p.m. Pastor Todd Gulley will officiate. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 6, 2019
