C. James "Jim" Whipple, age 92, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019.
He was born April 15, 1927 in Madison, the son of the late Carl Wright Whipple and Alda Margurite (Briggs) Whipple.
He married D. Maxine Cooper on December 31, 1953. A graduate of Harvey High School, Jim proudly served our country in the Marine Corps during World War II.
He worked as a lab technician for Ashta Chemical for twenty years until retiring in 1997. He and his wife were members of Christ Episcopal Church in Geneva. Jim was also a member of the American Legion Jay Wilson Post 112. In his free time, he enjoyed gardening and volunteering at the Madison Food Center.
He is survived by his children, Michael K. (Julie) Whipple, Bruce W. (Jill) Whipple, Laura A. (Ron) Starich, Jeffrey J. (Scott) Whipple; grandchildren, Jennifer R. Whipple, Erin L. Whipple, Gregory M. Whipple, Kevin B. (Adrianna) Whipple, Elizabeth A. Whipple; great-grandchildren, Claire Whipple, Isabelle Whipple.
He was preceded in death by his wife, D. Maxine; siblings, Margaret Leininger, Harold Whipple, Phyllis Peters, and Norman Whipple.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Christ Episcopal Church, 66 S. Eagle St. in Geneva. The Rev. Dr. Thomas Jackson will officiate the service. Burial with Military Honors will take place at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery on River Street in Madison Village.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 66 S. Eagle St., Geneva, OH 44041 or Madison Food Center, 1954 Hubbard Rd., Madison, OH 44057. Behm Family Funeral Home 26, River Street, Madison, OH is assisting the family.
Published in The News-Herald on Sept. 15, 2019