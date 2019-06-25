|
|
Calvin Clyde Stanton, Age 93, of Huntsburg, Ohio passed away June 23, 2019. Born on January 14, 1926 he was the son of the late Hal and Florence Stanton. Calvin earned his pilot’s license at age 17 and always had a passion for flight. He enlisted in the U S Army and served in WWII in the United States Army Counterintelligence Corps as a Special Agent in Frankfort and Regensburg, Germany. After graduation he worked at Addresso Graph-Multigraph Corp in Euclid for 34 years, reported for the Geauga Times Leader in the 70’s and owned and operated Huntsburg Printing Co until retirement.Beloved husband of Jeanette Waage for 69 wonderful years. Beloved father of Thomas, Judith, Russell, Carolyn, Laura and Robert. Cherished Grandfather of Alexander, Jennifer, Kristen, Eric and Jake and great grandfather of 9. Cal was an inspiration to all with his devotion to the Huntsburg Congregational Church for which he voluntarily printed the weekly church bulletins. Cal had a passion for singing, drawing pictures and caricatures as well as creating and sculpting unique displays. He also enjoyed camping, exploring and writing stories about his adventures and experiences.The family will receive friends in Celebration of Cal’s life at Sly Funeral Home, 15670 High St., Middlefield, Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 11:00AM – 2:00 PM, followed with the Funeral Service at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at Huntsburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Huntsburg Congregational Church, P O Box 307, Huntsburg, OH 44046 or the Huntsburg Historical Society, PO Box 308, Huntsburg, OH 44046. Thank you and we hope you can join us to celebrate him. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.slyffh.com
Published in News-Herald on June 26, 2019