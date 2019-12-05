|
Calvin F. Foreman, 79, passed away surrounded by family and caring staff at Heroes Harbor VA Hospice Center on November 27, 2019. He was born in Pennsylvania, grew up in Cleveland, and resided the last 52 years in Eastlake. Calvin served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Division and was a metal pattern maker by trade for 36 years, retiring from Production Pattern Company. His passions were spending time with his family, being a playful, goofy grandfather, weekly garage saling, games on the computer and occasional gambling trips. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver and Jane Foreman; brother, Oliver (Nancy) Foreman; son, Alan Foreman; grandchildren, Heather and Mindy. Calvin is survived by his wife, Cecilia; son, David Foreman; daughters, Sandy Speck and Becky McGill; daughter-in-law, Donna (Kevin) Kovar; grandchildren, Melissa (David), Katrina, Bridget, Jazzlyn; great-grandchildren, Bobby and Anna; brother, Garry (Judi) Foreman; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A calling hour style celebration of life will be held 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. December 9, 2019 at Surfside Towers Community Center, 36250 Lakeshore Blvd., Eastlake.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 8, 2019