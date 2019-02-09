|
|
Calvin H. McLaurin, age 96, of Chardon, passed away January 27, 2019 at Mapleview Country Villa in Chardon. He was born May 9, 1922 in Barnesboro, PA to the late William and Anna McLaurin. He was employed at Fisher Body, Coit Rd. plant in Cleveland until his retirement in 1984. When he graduated from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy during WWII. After the war, he moved to Cleveland, OH, to cheer on his beloved Cleveland Indians. Cal loved spending time with family especially the children. Christmas was his favorite time of the year and he enjoyed everyone stopping in to see his village. Christmas without Grandpa will never be the same.Survivors include his daughter, Mary T. “Terry” (James) Kacmar; grandsons, Kevin M. and Kenneth J. (Erica) Kacmar; great-grandchildren, Madigan and Schroeder Kacmar; and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean T. (Nolan) McLaurin; sister, Anna Mae Shuty; and brother, Glenn McLaurin.The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m., Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m., Saturday, at the funeral home, following the visitation.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cleveland Indians Charities, 2401 Ontario St., Cleveland, OH 44115 or to a .Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Feb. 10, 2019