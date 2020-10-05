Camille A. Cogswell passed away on October 3, 2020 surrounded by lots of love.Ca
mille was born May 30, 1927 in Belgium to Leonard and Laure Taxhet Pirard. Camille met her husband Kenneth at a dance hall in Belgium when he was serving in the Army during World War II. Kenneth returned to the United States and after he was discharged, went back to Belgium and married Camille. Camille came to the United States at the age of 19 not knowing anyone except Kenneth and not knowing any English. Camille taught herself to speak fluent English. Camille was a Girl Scout leader, a member of the PTA and a Sunday School teacher at Painesville United Methodist Church. When asked what her greatest accomplishment was, she said it was her children. Camille made many friends and she was always there when anyone needed help. Everyone that knew her loved her.Ca
mille is survived by her three children, Diane Spring, Richard (Ada) Cogswell, and Linda (Robert) Breedlove. 14 grandchildren, Lori, Karen, Danny, Jeff, Julie, Bill, Sean, Dana, Larry, Barry, Tina, Aaron, Kimberly, Christopher and many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Camille is also surivived by her sister, Micheline Pirard of Belgium, sister-in-law, Joyce Bollinger of Dublin, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.Ca
mille was preceded in death by her devoted and loving husband, Kenneth, her parents, brothers Louis, John and Joseph, sister Josette and grandson Clifford.The family would like to give thanks to Sharon Smith for providing many home cooked meals and to Barbara Cutrone for her comforting words and friendship. We would also like to give thanks to the staff of Grace Hospice for their care and compassion towards our mom.The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Avenue (opposite Lake Erie College), Painesville. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Jan Yandell of Painesville United Methodist Church officiating. Kenneth and Camille will be laid to rest together at Evergreen Cemetery.Guests are required to follow current pandemic guidelines, wear masks and practice social distancing.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Hospice at 7314 Industrial Park Blvd., Mentor, Ohio 44060.The memorial service will be live streamed on her tribute page at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net