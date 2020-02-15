|
Candace Merry Doherty, age “105”, passed away on Monday February 10, 2020. She was the daughter of Emma Joan Witus. Candace lived in the Geneva area for the last 57 yearsHer beautiful spirit lit up a room when she entered, she was very giving and always ready to lend a helping hand, she was adventurous (paragliding, blimp riding, survival school, bike riding and on and on) endlessly curious and eager to try new things. She was a great listener and friend to all that knew her. She built a thriving business with Jack and raised four wonderful children, slightly less than the 12 she desired when she and Jack moved to their farm on Tuttle road in the early 60's. Candy was a woman before her time, interested in organic foods and farming in the 60's. She always exercised and most recently liked to workout and socialize with friends at Premier Fitness. She was a member of many clubs including a book club, the women’s club, an investment club and more. In hindsight, it is more and more apparent that Candy was truly special and will be missed intensely.Candy is survived by her husband, Jack Doherty; and children: Patrick Doherty, Sr. and Vicky Doherty and their children: Patrick Doherty, Jr., Nicholas Doherty and Taryn Doherty; Kathy McMillan and Robert McMillan and their son Ian McMillan and his daughter Lily McMillan; Joe Doherty and Laurel Porcari; John and Tiffani Doherty and their children: Riley Doherty, Flynn Doherty and Bridget Doherty.Please make donations in Candy’s name to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank (216) 535-2051- greaterclevelandfoodbank.orgFriends will be received 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 175 S. Broadway in Geneva. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020 in the funeral home. Burial will take place at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.The Behm Family Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 16, 2020