Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Redeemer Church
15712 Kipling Ave.
Cleveland, OH
Candida C. Paradiso Obituary
Candida C. Paradiso passed away March 11, 2020 in Willoughby, Ohio. Beloved daughter of the late Vincent Sr. and Sadie (nee Jones); dearest sister of Louis (Patty), Dollie Brady (Walt), Irene Wetklow (Ron), Vincent Jr., Lucille and Toni Leonard (Gary); loving aunt of Ron (Cristina), Travis Brady (Nisha) and Dani Deramo (David); and great aunt of many. Candi enjoyed genealogy, going to the park and admiring flowers, being on social media and playing computer games. She also enjoyed decorating for the holidays and celebrating with her family. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14 at Holy Redeemer Church, 15712 Kipling Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110. Online condolences and guest registry: www.diciccoandsonsfh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 13, 2020
