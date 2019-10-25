|
Carl Bezilla passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, October 16, 2019 while vacationing in the wide open spaces of Wyoming, a place he loved spending time second only to the old family homestead farm in central PA. He was 62 years old. A resident of Kirtland Ohio since grade school Carl was an avid hunter, fisherman, beekeeper, craftsman and gardener who also took pride in preparing hardy meals especially when the table was surrounded by friends and family. If you left hungry you only had yourself to blame. After graduating from Kirtland High School he worked full time in new building construction before accepting a job at the historic Kirtland Temple. There for the past 38 years he worked to maintain the buildings, grounds and extensive landscaping that was enjoyed by so many local residents and Temple visitors each year. Carl was quick to lend a skilled hand to help others both young and old even at the expense of things he needed to get done for himself. Knowledgeable on a wide range of construction, maintenance and repair, he had a habit of starting or ending most conversations with “trust me” and you had better have good reason if you didn’t. Among the many that he extended a helping hand to along the way, Carl was seriously dedicated to his niece Rachel and nephew Bryan. He provided loving guidance, support and many opportunities to explore new adventures and experiences along their life’s path. By far the most positive influence in his life came from his grandfather, Paul Bezilla, a strong willed independent minded man up to the task of constructively forging the iron of an equally strong willed independent minded child. Carl spent summers, holidays and all the weekends he could at the farm with his grandparents. His grandfather was known to have had to intercept Carl, when still in his single digit years of life, heading out the farmhouse door intent on hunting down a black bear seen crossing into the cow pasture. Lucky thing for the bear. From the time Carl was very young he feared little, except for flying. Flying was just a bad idea.Carl had been eagerly looking forward to his approaching retirement and the ability to relocate back to his grandparent’s homestead which had had such a positive effect on his childhood. A portion of his ashes will be returned there to rest in the place he loved. Carl is survived by his mother, Mildred (Hampton) Bezilla; sisters Doris (Dave) Ticknor and Toni (Kevin) Ice; brother Bill (Sue) Bezilla; niece Rachel Ice and nephew Bryan (Paige) Ice.Services are scheduled for Friday November 1, 2019 at the Community of Christ Church, 9017 Chillicothe Rd Kirtland Ohio, 44094. Calling hours are from 3 to 5 pm in the Chestnut Room. Service at 5:30 pm in the Chapel with a meal to follow.Those that knew Carl well know that he was not at all fond of wearing formal attire. Casual attire is welcomed, he would want you to be comfortable. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Ohio Conservation Federation or St. Joseph’s Indian School.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 27, 2019