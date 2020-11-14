Carl Britton Brubaker, age 94, of Madison, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the David Simpson Hospice in Cleveland. He was born September 16, 1926 in Ehrenfeld, PA, the son of Joseph and Emma (Britton) Brubaker. He married Yvonne (O’Neill) Brubaker on April 19, 1980.Ca
rl served in the U.S. Navy from 1944-1946. He was part of the WWII Amphibious Corps., where he served on the Stephen Potter DD538 in the Pacific. Carl was a retired Union Electrician. He was a member of the IBEW Local 38 for 68 years. He had been a business agent and was local 38’s first recipient of the National Craftsmanship Award. Carl was a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus and served as a greeter at Immaculate Conception Church. Carl enjoyed traveling and had been to England, Florida, California, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, and Canada. Carl was an avid golfer throughout his life and he and Yvonne enjoyed playing golf together for many years. They both were exceptional ballroom dancers and shared that interest until late in their lives. Carl had an indominable spirit and there wasn’t a woodworking, decorating or landscaping project around their home that he was afraid to tackle.He is survived by daughters, Barbara (Tom) Imes, Carol Brubaker; sons, James (Cheryl) Brubaker, Thomas (Patty) Brubaker, Timothy Brubaker; nephew, Howard (Diane) Brubaker; step-children, Toni (Jerry) Will, Glen (Deborah) Thompson, Michael (Nina) Thompson, Peter Thompson; grandchildren, April, Christopher, Caleb, Michael, and Nicholas; step-grandchildren, Steven (Kim), Jeffrey, Jessica, Christopher (Cait) and Laura (Tim); step great-grandchildren, Tyler, Nichole, Craig (C.J.), Kenneth (Alex), Mitchell, Megan, Clara, Cameron, Selah, and Samuel.He was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne; his parents; sisters, Ellen (Doug) Parker, Almedia (John) Meyer, Ethel (Jack) Gardner; brothers: Joseph (Mary) Brubaker, Lester (Barbara) Brubaker, Donald (Dorothy) Brubaker.Friends will be received 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River St. in Madison. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2846 Hubbard Road in Madison. Burial will immediately follow at Fairview Memorial Park. Guests are required to follow current pandemic guidelines, wear masks and practice social distancing.Behm Family Funeral Home 26 River St., Madison, OH is assisting the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com