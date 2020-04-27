|
Carl “Na-Na” Dunzweiler, age 68, of Mentor, passed away April 23, 2020, at Grand River Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Painesville Twp. He was born on June 4, 1951, in Cleveland, OH. Mr. Dunzweiler had attended Broadmoor School in Mentor and enjoyed all of the trips that the caregivers would take him on. He is survived by his sister, Kathy Barton; niece, Stephanie (Brian) McCully; nephew, Bob (Heidi) Rhodes; great-nieces and nephews, Teagan, Sarah, Megan, and Victor; caregiver, Mary; and the many others that cared for him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Muriel Dunzweiler; and brother-in-law, Chuck Barton. In compliance with current public gathering restrictions, a private family service will be held at Knollwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Deepwood Foundation, 8121 Deepwood Blvd., Mentor, OH 44060; or online at www.deepwoodfoundation.org/. Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mentor, OH. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 29, 2020