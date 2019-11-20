Home

Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-1122
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
1526 National Rd.
Wheeling, WV
View Map
Carl E. McAllister


1934 - 2019
Carl E. McAllister, 85, of Eastlake, passed away November 19, 2019. He was born August 25, 1934 in Wheeling, West Virginia. Carl was a Sergeant in the U.S. Army, where he served in Korea. Carl moved to Ohio in 1962 with his wife. He retired from Sears after 32 years. He enjoyed helping family and friends. He loved family reunions, working outside and watching baseball. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Donna (Kettler) McAllister; son, William McAllister; daughter, Lori (David) Speece; grandsons, Allen and Casey McAllister; and great-granddaughter, Arabella. He also is survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Margaret McAllister; in-laws, Louis and Madelyn Kettler. His grandson, Zachary Speece is also deceased. Family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby. Graveside service will be 12 p.m. Monday, November 25, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery, 1526 National Rd., Wheeling, West Virginia. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions be made to the Cleveland Honor Flight, 724 Coralberry Lane, Madison, OH 44057. www.davisbabcock.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Nov. 22, 2019
