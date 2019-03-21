|
Carl E. Walker, 86, of Middlefield, passed away surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 11, 1933 to Eliza (Wilkes) Walker and Carl Walker, Sr. in Houtzdale, PA.He joined the Navy and was honorably discharged as a Second Class Machinist. He moved to Chardon, Ohio with his family and lived there 40 years, and retired from Chardon Rubber. Carl and his wife Gloria were longtime members of the “Mapletown Squares” and performed all over the U.S. He enjoyed camping up and down the Eastern Seaboard and mountains, and was a proud member of the United States Navy.He is survived by his sons, Robert (Debbie) Walker and David (Jane) Walker; four grandchildren, Douglas Walker, Dessi Hunt, Donnie (Brieann) Walker, and Jammi (Andy) Clark; and six great-grandchildren, Camryn Moore, Ryah Clark, Jayse Clark, Logan Walker, Chloe Walker, and Declan Walker.Besides his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Gloria (Toubo) Walker; brother, Norman Walker; and sisters, Lucille Skagenberg and Marlene Cook.Calling hours will be Monday, March 25, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sly Family Funeral Home, 15670 West High St., Middlefield, Ohio, with a funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be at the Perry Township Cemetery, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Carl’s name to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.slyffh.com
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 22, 2019