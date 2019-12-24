|
|
Carl E. Wolff, age 83, of Mentor, OH, died Monday, December 23, 2019 at David Simpson Hospice House, Cleveland, OH. He was born February 6, 1936 in Kittanning, PA. Mr. Wolff retired as a co-owner and Field Engineer for Watson Power & Equipment Company, where he worked for 20 years until his retirement. Carl enjoyed organizing and participating in many car shows, where he won numerous trophies for his 1978 Indy Pace Corvette. He also was a driving force in the reorganization of the American Legion Post 352 Color Guard. Survivors include his children, Mark Wolff and Lori (Jim) Hobson; grandson, Trevor Wolff; sister, Ruth Stewart; and cat, Nosey. Preceding Carl in death are his wife of 60 years, Frances M. (Rearick) Wolff; parents, Wilbur and Iola (Roofner) Wolff; siblings, Bontia Wolfe, George Hall, Warren, David and Russell Wolff. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A Funeral Service will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Carl E. Wolff’s name be made to the Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192 or donate online at www.hospicewr.org. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 27, 2019