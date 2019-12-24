Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
5:00 PM
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Wolff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl E. Wolff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl E. Wolff Obituary
Carl E. Wolff, age 83, of Mentor, OH, died Monday, December 23, 2019 at David Simpson Hospice House, Cleveland, OH. He was born February 6, 1936 in Kittanning, PA. Mr. Wolff retired as a co-owner and Field Engineer for Watson Power & Equipment Company, where he worked for 20 years until his retirement. Carl enjoyed organizing and participating in many car shows, where he won numerous trophies for his 1978 Indy Pace Corvette. He also was a driving force in the reorganization of the American Legion Post 352 Color Guard. Survivors include his children, Mark Wolff and Lori (Jim) Hobson; grandson, Trevor Wolff; sister, Ruth Stewart; and cat, Nosey. Preceding Carl in death are his wife of 60 years, Frances M. (Rearick) Wolff; parents, Wilbur and Iola (Roofner) Wolff; siblings, Bontia Wolfe, George Hall, Warren, David and Russell Wolff. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A Funeral Service will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Carl E. Wolff’s name be made to the Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192 or donate online at www.hospicewr.org. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -