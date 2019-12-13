|
Carl Edward Peck, Jr., age 82, passed away at home on December 12, 2019. He was born April 12, 1937 in Cleveland to Loretta (O’Laughlin) and Carl E. Peck, Sr. Carl married Robin A. (Miller) on February 14, 1987. Carl worked in accounting at Lubrizol for over 31 years. He was a member of the Good Times Cruisers and the Early Times Car Club and enjoyed working on street rods. Carl was preceded in death by wife, Robin; grandson, Carl E. Peck IV; his parents; and sister, Betty Skinner. Friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 175 S. Broadway, Geneva, OH 44041. A Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019. Final resting place will be at Alexander Harper Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Geneva Food Pantry, 505 West Main Street, Geneva, OH 44041. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 15, 2019