Services for Carl F. Broadwater of Madison Township, retired Farm Superintendent for Fox Spring Farm, Kirtland Hills, Ohio, will be held 11 A.M., Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Central Congregational Church, 71 Park St., Madison, OH.Visitation will be from 2-4 P.M. and 6-8 P.M., Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River St., Madison, OH 44057.Mr. Broadwater died Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Tri Point Medical Center. Born April; 7, 1922 in Grantsville, MD, County of Garrett where he lived before moving to Ohio in 1946.He was associated with the Estate of Pamela H. Firman for nearly forty years before retiring in 1984. He was active with the Old South Church in Kirtland for thirty years, serving on the Board of Deacons, Building Committee, and he also performed Lay work in the pulpit and was an Officer in the Men’s Club for many years. Carl formed a Boy Scout Troop for the church and was active with the Troop for several years as well as being a Commissioner for all of the units in the Kirtland area.He was a Member of Central Congregational Church in Madison in more recent years, where he served for 8 years as a Trustee and did ushering for several years as well.Mr. Broadwater was a farmer most of his life and since retirement has enjoyed the farm in Madison that he and his wife acquired in 1951.He was a member of the Lake County Farm Bureau, serving on the Board of Trustees in the past and had an active role in 4H in earlier years with beef cattle.Mr. Broadwater was a World War II veteran, serving in the European Theater as a S/Sgt. In the 84th Infantry Division. Before his discharge in December 1945 he attended Shrivenham American University near London England, where he majored in Agriculture.Survivors are his wife, Lorena (Dunn) Broadwater and sons, David of Kirtland, and Dale of Madison; six grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. His parents, Earl and Angie are deceased as well as his sisters, Bernice Hulslander and Dorothy Brown, and brother, Kenneth Broadwater.The Reverend Rick Hughes, of Central Congregational Church in Madison will officiate at Services. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Madison.Online obituary and guest book at www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 27, 2019