Carl Joseph Eble, age 95, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2020, at Fairmount Health Center in Willoughby, Ohio. He was the son of the late Carl and Helen Eble (Arndt). Carl was the beloved husband of his junior high sweetheart, Ruth Eble (Adie) for 73 years until her death in 2019. He was the proud father of Martin (Jane) Eble, Richard (Joann) Eble and David (Gayle) Eble; brother of Betsy (Danny) Cordes; grandfather of Adam (Tina) Eble, Brian (Kim) Eble, Annie (Tom) Humphrey, John (Brielle Barth) Eble, Lauren (James) Bates, Lindsey (Ben) Meder, Scott Eble; great-grandfather to Katrina, Sydney, Jack, and Will. Carl attended West High School where he ran track. He served his country during WWII as a cannoneer in the 387th antiaircraft artillery battalion in the U.S. Army, responsible for shooting down 21 enemy planes. He received the good conduct medal and the Bronze Star for meritorious service. Upon returning home, he attended Fenn College and graduated in 1949. He and Ruth raised their family in Euclid. Carl worked in the Savings and Loan industry for many years, beginning at Women's Federal and finishing at First Federal of Lakewood. He was a 32nd Degree Mason. He volunteered his time with Kiwanis, Playhouse Square, Hospice of the Western Reserve, and loved being a tour guide at the James A. Garfield National Historic Site in Mentor. He was also very active in church and was named "Elder for Life" at Lakeshore Christian Church. Carl was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ruth; sister, Patti Haliburton; and daughter-in-law, Mary Lou Eble (Stahre). A memorial service will be held in the future with interment at Arlington National Cemetery. Further information can be found at www.blessingcremation.com.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.