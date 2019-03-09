|
A gathering to celebrate the life of Carl Lewis, 80, of Mentor, will be held from 5-8 pm on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby.Mr. Lewis passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 in Willoughby. Born June 13, 1938 in Hubbard Springs, VA, he has lived in Mentor for more than 50 years.He was a United States Army veteran and enjoyed gardening. Mr. Lewis was employed as a Firefighter for the City of Mentor for 25 years, retiring in 1990 and then served as Fire Marshall for the City of Willoughby for 11 years, retiring in 2001.Survivors are his wife of 52 years, Carol A. (Smith) Lewis; children, Robert C. “Rob” Lewis and Carla (Peter) Goffstein; grandchildren, Amber and Laurel Allen and Robbie Lewis and siblings, Oscar Lewis, Ray Lewis and Kathleen Eilbeck. He also leaves many nieces and nephews and their families.He was preceded in death by his parents, Patton and Tarlee (Clifton) Lewis and brother, John Lewis.In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions the Mentor Fire Museum, 7262 Jackson Street, Mentor, Ohio 44060.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 10, 2019