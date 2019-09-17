Home

Carl Lowenpabst, age 71, born July 20, 1948, passed away September 13, 2019. He is survived by his son, Dana (Lisa) Arvidson; grandchildren, Ella, Ethan, Amelia, and Charlotte; sister, Connie (Ray) Cook; and nephews, Mike and Sean. Carl was a fan of everything fast and contributed his time and talent to many projects with friends and family. A gathering of friends will be held in his honor Saturday, September 21st at 1 p.m. at his former shop: 37906 Elm St., Willoughby, Ohio.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
