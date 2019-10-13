|
|
Carl R. Short, age 84, of Willoughby, passed away on October 12, 2019. He was born in Tad, West Virginia on March 18, 1935 to the late Bud and Ruth Short.Carl was a proud U.S. Army Veteran. He was a lifelong avid golfer, bowler, and softball player. He was quite the athlete, even golfing a hole-in-one at Powderhorn in 2001.Carl worked at Bailey Controls for 42 years. He was a master welder by trade and also was the Chairman of UAW Local 1741.Carl especially loved when he was surrounded by all of his family.Carl was the beloved husband of Charlene (nee Carwithen) for 63 years; a devoted father to his girls Cindy (Bill) DeRose and Suzanne (Tony) Bledsoe; proud PawPaw of Michael DeRose, Brad (Chrissy) Bledsoe, and Danielle (Phil) Mauceri; doting great-grandfather of Sebastian, Haley, Ty, AJ, Stella, and Lucian. Carl is also survived by brothers Herbert (Betty) and Roy (Gwen) Short; sister-in-law Jewell Short; brother-in-law, Charlie Stover and many cousins, nieces, and nephews that he loved dearly.Carl was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Hershal (Wanda), Ray, Clarence; and sisters, Betty (Roy) Lucas and Wanda Stover.Family will receive friends 4-8 PM Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby.Funeral service and burial will be held in Charleston, West Virginia.Family suggests contributions be made to Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center, 10701 East Blvd., Cleveland OH 44106. www.davisbabcock.com
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 14, 2019