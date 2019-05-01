Home

Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Ss. Robert and William Parish
367 E. 260 St
Euclid, OH
Carl W. “Bill” Buettner Carl W. “Bill” Buettner, age 89, retired East Cleveland Firefighter, member of Knights of Columbus 4th Degree, and a Korean War Army Veteran. Carl is the beloved husband of the late Catherine (nee Boehlke) and Ruth (nee Krahe); dear father of William C. (Danny), Annie, Susan (Dale) Ulrich; grandfather of Hudson; step-father of 11; Papa Bill to 38; brother of Eileen Driscoll and Catherine Ketchell; Godfather of Kelly Farraher. Carl died April 30, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, May 4 at 10:30 a.m. at Ss. Robert and William Parish, 367 E. 260 St. in Euclid. Burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. Contributions to St. Francis Breadline, 135 W. 31st St., New York, New York 10001 would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on May 2, 2019
