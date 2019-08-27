Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7544
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Ave
Painesville, OH
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Lett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl William "Bill" Lett


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl William "Bill" Lett Obituary
Carl William "Bill" Lett, 53, of Statesville, NC, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 23, 2019 at his home. Bill was born August 1, 1966 in Painesville, OH and was the son of Patricia Delores Foster Merrill and the late William George Lett. He graduated from Perry High School, and on September 24, 1994, he married Bonnie Jean Johnston Lett, who survives. Bill was employed with ProEdge Precision. In addition to his mother and his wife, Bonnie Lett, Bill is survived by "his girls," Amber and Shelby Lett, and his in-laws, Rex and Karen Johnston, all of Statesville. The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 27, at Nicholson Funeral Home from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 30, at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave., Painesville, OH 44077. The family will visit with friends two hours prior to the funeral service. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Painesville, OH. Nicholson Funeral Home is serving the family locally.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now