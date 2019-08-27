|
Carl William "Bill" Lett, 53, of Statesville, NC, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 23, 2019 at his home. Bill was born August 1, 1966 in Painesville, OH and was the son of Patricia Delores Foster Merrill and the late William George Lett. He graduated from Perry High School, and on September 24, 1994, he married Bonnie Jean Johnston Lett, who survives. Bill was employed with ProEdge Precision. In addition to his mother and his wife, Bonnie Lett, Bill is survived by "his girls," Amber and Shelby Lett, and his in-laws, Rex and Karen Johnston, all of Statesville. The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 27, at Nicholson Funeral Home from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 30, at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave., Painesville, OH 44077. The family will visit with friends two hours prior to the funeral service. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Painesville, OH. Nicholson Funeral Home is serving the family locally.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 28, 2019