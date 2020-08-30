Carla Jean Myers (Anderson) age 70, passed away August 26, 2020 at home surrounded by family and friends, after a strong fought battle with liver disease.She was born at St. Joseph’s Riverside Hospital in Warren Ohio, to the late Harry W. Anderson Jr. and Marie (Bailey) Anderson on February 8, 1950.She was a 1972 graduate of Ashland College. She retired from Mohican Youth Center in Loudonville Ohio and was a lifetime educator working as substitute teacher in the surrounding districts in the Ashland, Ohio area, along with being a teacher at the outdoor school. She enjoyed traveling with her friends and family and being in the outdoors camping and fishing with her grandchildren.She raised three daughters: Tacy (Matthew) Courtright, Tonya (Curt) Jones and Theresa (Lee) Hunt. She is survived by three siblings: Harry W. Anderson III (Joanne), Ernie Anderson and Susan Sprague (Steve). She had nine grandchildren: Devan, Emma and Bailey Courtright Kameron, Bren and Kora Jones, and Koltyn, Braxton and Amelia Hunt. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Cobb Anderson.There will be a private family viewing and a memorial service at a later date. She will be greatly missed.In lieu of flowers the family wishes contributions to be made to The American Liver Foundation or Hospice Foundation of America.Online condolences may be shared on the funeral home's website at denbowfh.com
