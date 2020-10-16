1/
Carla M. Sonnie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carla, age 62, passed away September 25, 2020. Beloved wife of Jack, loving mother to Erin and Matt. Loving sister to Marie (Scott) Herrington and the late Andrea Reece. Grandmother to Olivia and Aunt to Craig and Sean. Daughter of the late John and Vinnie Elkanick. Carla worked at PCC Airfoils for 42 years. She liked to ride ATV'S, Harley's and enjoyed sunsets and camping. She is survived by many family and friends. Private burial will be at All Souls Cemetery October 20, 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved