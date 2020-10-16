Carla, age 62, passed away September 25, 2020. Beloved wife of Jack, loving mother to Erin and Matt. Loving sister to Marie (Scott) Herrington and the late Andrea Reece. Grandmother to Olivia and Aunt to Craig and Sean. Daughter of the late John and Vinnie Elkanick. Carla worked at PCC Airfoils for 42 years. She liked to ride ATV'S, Harley's and enjoyed sunsets and camping. She is survived by many family and friends. Private burial will be at All Souls Cemetery October 20, 2020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store