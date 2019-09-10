|
Carleen F. (nee Burkhart) Fenner, 72, of Painesville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Heartland of Mentor. She was born Oct. 14, 1946, in Painesville. She was a 1967 graduate of Riverside High School in Painesville. Carleen was the manager of Bartone’s Hair Fashions in Mentor. She was the loving mother of Mace (Bonnie) Fenner, Loretta Fenner and Jeanell Fenner; cherished grandmother of James Fenner. Carleen was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 25 years, Lyman J. Fenner (1994), whom she married June 24, 1968; and parents, Mace Charles and Freda Elnora (nee Scott) Burkhart. Family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor, with a Celebration of Life service at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Pastor Kenneth Sowers will officiate. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Deaf Community Outreach Ministries, P.O. Box 1653, Painesville, OH 44077. To leave condolences for the family or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 15, 2019