Carlton E. "Carl" Burkholder


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carlton E. "Carl" Burkholder Obituary
Graveside services for Carlton E. “Carl” Burkholder, 96, of Eastlake, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Willoughby Cemetery, Sharpe Ave. Carl passed away June 18, 2019 in Mentor. He was born February 10, 1923 in New Baltimore, Ohio. Carl was a proud U.S. Army Veteran. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, gardening and watching old movies. Survivors include his children, Kathy (Harry) Kerstens, Carl (Jodie) Burkholder, and Val (Moe) Helmick; grandchildren, Stephen (Nicki) Burkholder and Julie and Brian Helmick; great-grandchildren, Kadyn and Kamryn Burkholder. He also leaves behind step-children, Joan Cowen, Jim Warren, and Janet Clair and their extended families. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Dell Burkholder. His parents, Howard and Ruth (Bryant) Burkholder; and brother, William Burkholder, are also deceased. Family suggests in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192-0002 or donate online at (https://hospicewr.org/tribute).Arrangements entrusted to Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, Willoughby. www.davisbabcock.com
Published in News-Herald on June 23, 2019
