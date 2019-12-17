|
Carman “Jack” Russell Allawat, 84, of Summerville, husband of Drema (Lawson) Allawat, passed away on December 14th, 2019 at Summerville Community Hospice House. Born in Clarksburg, WV, on February 15, 1935, he was the son of the late Carman Allawat, Sr. and Juanita Jones. He served three years in the U.S. Army. Carman was employed by General Motors for 30 years, where he worked in the Fisher Body division. After retiring from General Motors, he worked for many years as a Driver’s Education Driving Instructor. He was also employed as a school bus driver for the Mentor, Ohio School System, as well as a driver for the Public Transit Agency, Laketran, serving Lake County, Ohio. He was active in his churches, serving as a member and a Sunday School teacher at Painesville Assembly of God in Painesville, Ohio. After relocating to Summerville, he attended Faith Assembly of God. He was also an active member of the Faith Sellers Senior Center in Summerville. Carman was preceded in death by son, James; and daughter, Tamela. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Drema, of Summerville; son, Dan Allawat (Marlen) of Miami, FL; grandsons, Richard French, of Summerville, and Christopher Harless (Christina), of Tampa, FL; two great-grandchildren, Jackson French and Luca Harless; and brother, Carman Allawat, Jr.; and sister, Terry Rosswell. In keeping with the wishes of Carman, services will be private. Memorials may be made to the . A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com.Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home, 303 South Main Street, Summerville, SC 29483, (843)873-4040.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 18, 2019