Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 951-1220
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalene church
32114 Vine St.
Willowick, OH
View Map
Carmela Scafidi (Beringheli), 93, of Willowick, Ohio, peacefully passed away surrounded by her family on October 18, 2019. Beloved wife for over 40 years of Paolo Scafidi (deceased); devoted mother of Joseph (Renee) Scafidi, Rosalia (Ignazio) Spadaro, Frank Scafidi, Filippo (Rosetta) Scafidi, and Maria (Anthony) Saia; loving daughter of Basilio and Rosalia Beringheli (deaceased); dearly loved Nonna of Concetta (Vincenzo) DiRosa, Cristina (Mike) Speer, Paul Scafidi, Salvatore Saia, Christopher (Amy) Scafidi, Emily Scafidi, and Giancarlo Saia; great-grandmother of Rocco, Matteo, Simona, and Gino; dearest sister of Teresa Merlino, Giovanna Beringheli, Rosina Beringheli (deceased), and Calogero Beringheli (deaceased), all of Caronia, Sicily.A mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalene church, 32114 Vine St. Willowick.Her visitation will be on Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Monreal Srnick Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake.In Lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 300 E. 185 St., Cleveland Ohio 44119, or Mt. St. Joseph Nursing Home, 21800 Chardon Rd., Euclid, Ohio 44117.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 22, 2019
